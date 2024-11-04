Okereke notched nine tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, in a defeat against the Commanders on Sunday.

Okereke finished second on New York in tackles behind Micah McFadden, who racked up 14. Okereke has 23 stops over the past two weeks after averaging a modest (by his standards) 5.9 tackles through his first seven contests. The veteran linebacker has 64 total stops through nine games as he seeks to reach 130 tackles for the fourth consecutive campaign.