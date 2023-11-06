Okereke totaled seven tackles (three solo), including one for loss, in a loss to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Okereke tied for second on the Giants in stops as he continues to establish a solid weekly floor. This was actually his lowest tackle output since he recorded five stops against Dallas in Week 1, and the veteran linebacker has recorded double-digit tackles in four of his nine contests overall. Okereke is tied for seventh in the NFL with 80 tackles on the campaign, making him a consistent IDP asset in fantasy.