Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Okereke (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Okereke will miss a second consecutive game due to his lingering back injury. The veteran linebacker had averaged double-digit tackles (10.4) in his prior five appearances, making his absence a significant loss for New York's defense. Darius Muasau will again be the primary beneficiary of increased opportunities with Okoreke sidelined.