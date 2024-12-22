New York placed Okereke (back) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Okereke had already been ruled out for Week 16 against the Falcons, and this knocks him out for the remainder of the regular season. The veteran linebacker hadn't played since Week 13, and he'll finish the season with 93 tackles (47 solo), including six TFLs and 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Sixth-round rookie Darius Muasau should continue to start in Okereke's place the remainder of the year.