Okereke recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one interception in the Giants' win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Okereke picked off Geno Smith at New York's nine-yard line in the first quarter, as it was Okereke's first interception of the season. The 29-year-old linebacker has started all 16 games, logging 137 tackles (75 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pass breakups, with the lone interception, across 100 percent of the defensive snaps. Only Bobby Wagner (1,068), Patrick Queen (1,061) and Devin White (1,061) have played more snaps than Okereke's 1,055 at linebacker this season.