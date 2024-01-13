Okereke tallied 149 tackles (92 solo), including 2.5 sacks, along with two interceptions and four forced fumbles over 17 games during the regular season.

Okereke came over to the Giants after four campaigns with the Colts and made a big impact, leading the team with 149 tackles, ninth-most in the NFL and two shy of his career-high mark. He was also disruptive in the passing game, tying for second among linebackers in the league with 10 pass defenses, including a pair of pickoffs, while registering a career-high 2.5 sacks. Okereke is under contract through 2026 and should again be a strong IDP option as a tackling machine next season.