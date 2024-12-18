Okereke (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The second-year Giant has missed New York's last two games due to a back injury likely sustained in a Week 13 loss to the Cowboys, and Wednesday's DNP is an indication that he's still dealing with the issue. Okereke likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up Sunday, when the Giants face the Falcons.