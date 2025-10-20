Giants' Bobby Okereke: Six stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okereke recorded six total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Broncos.
Okereke was once again on the field for every defensive snap in Week 7, playing 76 total while finishing tied for third on the team in stops with fellow linebacker Darius Muasau. Okereke has now registered 60 total tackles (29 solo) and two passes defensed over seven games this season.
