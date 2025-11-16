Okereke (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 11 battle against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Okereke hurt his shoulder against Chicago last Sunday and logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression this week. The limited session Friday will be enough for the veteran linebacker to avoid missing his first game of the campaign. Okereke has played every defensive snap for the Giants over the past seven weeks and will look to keep that streak alive Sunday against Green Bay.