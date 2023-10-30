Okereke recorded nine tackles (seven solo), including three for loss, in a Week 8 overtime loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Okereke tied with Kayvon Thibodeaux for the team lead in stops in the low-scoring affair. Three of Okereke's tackles took place behind the line of scrimmage, giving him eight tackles for loss on the campaign. Okereke has made a positive impact on New York in his first season with the club, leading the Giants with 73 stops through eight games.