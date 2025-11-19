Giants' Bobby Okereke: Solid in Week 11 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okereke recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-20 loss versus the Packers.
Okereke played a season-low 51 defensive snaps in Week 11, but he still managed to tally at least six tackles for his seventh straight contest. He ranks sixth in the league in total tackles (95) going into a Week 12 matchup at Detroit.
