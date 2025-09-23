Okereke notched eight tackles (four solo) Sunday in a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs.

Though New York fell to 0-3 with the loss, the team's defense fared pretty well against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. Okereke led the way with a team-high eight tackles, yet it was the first time this season the veteran linebacker has failed to reach double-digit stops. That speaks to how prolific he can be in terms of racking up tackles -- he has 34 through three games, ranking first in the NFL heading into the Monday night slate.