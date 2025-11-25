Giants' Bobby Okereke: Steady again with eight stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okereke tallied eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's Week 12 overtime loss to the Lions.
Okereke finished as New York's second-leading tackler behind Dane Belton (nine). Okereke has at least six stops in 11 of 12 contests this season and has reached the double-digit mark four times. The veteran linebacker leads the Giants with 103 tackles on the campaign, marking the fourth time in five seasons he's reached the triple-digit mark.
