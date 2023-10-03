Okereke finished with 10 tackles (six solo), including two for loss, and a defensed pass in Monday's Week 4 loss to Seattle.

Okereke led the Giants in stops, doubling up the five tackles registered by his closest competition (Micah McFadden and Deonte Banks with five each). Though it's been a rough start to the season for New York, Okereke has looked good in his first campaign with the club, racking up a team-leading 32 stops (21 solo) through four weeks. He's increased his tackle total each week thus far.