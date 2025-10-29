Okereke recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Okereke has now played 100 percent of defensive snaps in five consecutive games. Across eight regular-season appearances, Okereke has now racked up 68 tackles (36 solo) including 1.0 sacks, plus two pass breakups. He remains a high-floor fantasy option in IDP formats heading into a Week 9 home game against the 49ers.