Okereke finished Thursday's Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas with nine tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass.
Two of Okereke's stops resulted in a loss of yardage. The veteran linebacker has recorded no fewer than nine tackles in each of his past five games and is tied for the Giants lead with 93 stops on the season. Okereke has 2.0 sacks among his tackle total as well as three pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles on the campaign.
