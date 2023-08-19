Okereke totaled seven tackles (four solo) in a preseason win over the Panthers on Friday.

After sitting out New York's first exhibition contest, Okereke was all over the field Friday, tying for the team lead with seven stops during his limited time on the field. The fifth-year linebacker is coming off a a strong season with the Colts during which he ranked 10th in the league with 151 tackles. If Friday's performance is any indication, he shouldn't be expected to experience a drop-off and should remain a strong IDP play.