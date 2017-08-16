Play

Richardson and the Giants agreed to a contract Tuesday.

Richardson has been unable to make a roster since playing in 15 games with the Saints in 2015. He was most recently waived by the Broncos in May. The Giants are dealing with a variety of injuries on the defensive line, so Richardson should see a healthy workload at practice right away. However, his still figures to have a long shot at making the final roster.

