Allen signed a contract with the Giants on Monday.

Allen spent last season with the Titans and only saw action in one contest, a Week 18 loss to the Jaguars in which he completed 17 of 30 passes for 72 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Now, Allen will reunite with New York's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brian Callahan while providing the team depth behind Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston.