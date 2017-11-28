Giants' Brandon Dixon: Promoted to active roster
The Giants promoted Dixon from their practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.
Dixon has been on the Giants' practice squad since mid-October, but with Eli Apple still away from the team and Janoris Jenkins potentially needing season-ending ankle injury, the defensive back will be brought up to add some depth to the secondary. Dixon last played in the regular season in 2014 with Tampa Bay, logging eight tackles and an interception in 14 games.
