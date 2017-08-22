Giants' Brandon Marshall: Avoids serious injury
Marshall, who hurt his shoulder during Monday's preseason game against the Browns, is believed to have avoided any serious injury and will be fine moving forward, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Marshall's shoulder injury appears to be minor, though it remains unclear if he'll be kept out of practice at all throughout the remainder of the week. If the Giants elect to proceed cautiously, his status could even be in question for the team's upcoming preseason tilt against the Jets on Saturday. Sterling Shepard would be in line for an expanded role if Marshall is kept to the sideline, especially after the injury to Odell Beckham (ankle) as well.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Nursing sore shoulder•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Under evaluation for shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Studying new offense•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Wants to play more two seasons•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Signs with Giants•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Released by Jets•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...