Marshall, who hurt his shoulder during Monday's preseason game against the Browns, is believed to have avoided any serious injury and will be fine moving forward, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Marshall's shoulder injury appears to be minor, though it remains unclear if he'll be kept out of practice at all throughout the remainder of the week. If the Giants elect to proceed cautiously, his status could even be in question for the team's upcoming preseason tilt against the Jets on Saturday. Sterling Shepard would be in line for an expanded role if Marshall is kept to the sideline, especially after the injury to Odell Beckham (ankle) as well.