Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches eight balls
Marshall caught eight of 11 targets for 66 yards Sunday against the Eagles.
After two quiet games, Marshall finally got involved, albeit at a low rate of efficiency (six yards per target.) With Odell Beckham healthy and Sterling Shepard proving to be a significant part of the offense, Marshall's upside is limited, but the Giants can't run the ball at all, so he should see regular targets more often than not.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches one of five targets•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches one pass•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Not on injury report•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Practicing Monday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Returns to team drills•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...