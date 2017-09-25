Play

Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches eight balls

Marshall caught eight of 11 targets for 66 yards Sunday against the Eagles.

After two quiet games, Marshall finally got involved, albeit at a low rate of efficiency (six yards per target.) With Odell Beckham healthy and Sterling Shepard proving to be a significant part of the offense, Marshall's upside is limited, but the Giants can't run the ball at all, so he should see regular targets more often than not.

