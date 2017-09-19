Play

Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches one of five targets

Marshall caught only one of five targets Monday night for 17 yards.

Marshall also dropped arguably Eli Manning's best throw of the night on a sideline route that would have given the team a much-needed first down. Given how poorly the Giants offense has done, Marshall has to make the most of his opportunities in order to stay relevant.

