Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches one pass

Marshall hauled in only one of his four targets for 10 yards -- on the last play of the Sunday's loss in Dallas.

Marshall wasn't open very often, and Eli Manning rarely had time to look beyond check-downs to Shane Vereen and Sterling Shepard. Week 1 doesn't bode well for Marshall, though he should have more room to roam when Odell Beckham returns, likely in Week 2.

