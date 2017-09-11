Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches one pass
Marshall hauled in only one of his four targets for 10 yards -- on the last play of the Sunday's loss in Dallas.
Marshall wasn't open very often, and Eli Manning rarely had time to look beyond check-downs to Shane Vereen and Sterling Shepard. Week 1 doesn't bode well for Marshall, though he should have more room to roam when Odell Beckham returns, likely in Week 2.
