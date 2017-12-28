Giants' Brandon Marshall: Closing in on running full speed
Marshall (ankle) said Thursday that he expects to be running without restrictions in a couple weeks.
In Week 5, Marshall suffered a severe enough injury to his left ankle to require season-ending surgery, which was performed to stabilize the region. Per his comments Thursday, he's been tackling his rehabilitation with a certain ferocity, including "living in the weight room ... to get better, faster and stronger." The 33-year-old wide receiver is also intent on suiting up for two more years after playing less than 13 games in a given season for the first time in his 12-year career.
