Giants' Brandon Marshall: Dealing with toe issue
Marshall (toe) will appear on the Giants' Week 5 injury report.
It remains to be seen how the issue impacts the wideout's level of practice participation, but he did manage to take the field for 82% of the Giants' 80 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers, en route to hauling in six of his 10 targets for 46 yards.
