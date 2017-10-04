Play

Giants' Brandon Marshall: Dealing with toe issue

Marshall (toe) will appear on the Giants' Week 5 injury report.

It remains to be seen how the issue impacts the wideout's level of practice participation, but he did manage to take the field for 82% of the Giants' 80 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers, en route to hauling in six of his 10 targets for 46 yards.

