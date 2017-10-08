Giants' Brandon Marshall: Injures lower left leg
Marshall was carted to the locker room after injuring his lower left leg Sunday against the Chargers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Marshall appeared to jam his foot at the conclusion of an Eli Manning incompletion. The injury has been variously referenced as a foot or ankle ailment, but the Giants will clarify its nature in due time. With Sterling Shepard (ankle) potentially going down as well Sunday, Odell Beckham, Roger Lewis and Dwayne Harris will comprise the healthy bodies in the wide receiver corps moving forward.
