Giants' Brandon Marshall: Lands on injured reserve

Marshall (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The roster move comes after Marshall underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to stabilize his left ankle, which he injured in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Along with Marshall, Odell Beckham (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) suffered season-ending injures Sunday and were moved to IR, resulting in the Giants bringing aboard three relatively unproven receivers (Tavarres King, Travis Rudolph and Ed Eagan) to fill out their ranks. All three players should have a chance at staking claims to targets in the Week 6 matchup with the Broncos, especially if Sterling Shepard (ankle), the new top wideout on the depth chart, is unable to suit up.