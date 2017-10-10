Giants' Brandon Marshall: Lands on injured reserve
Marshall (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The roster move comes after Marshall underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to stabilize his left ankle, which he injured in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Along with Marshall, Odell Beckham (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) suffered season-ending injures Sunday and were moved to IR, resulting in the Giants bringing aboard three relatively unproven receivers (Tavarres King, Travis Rudolph and Ed Eagan) to fill out their ranks. All three players should have a chance at staking claims to targets in the Week 6 matchup with the Broncos, especially if Sterling Shepard (ankle), the new top wideout on the depth chart, is unable to suit up.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Surgery set for Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Needs further tests on ankle•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Sprains ankle Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Questionable to return•
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...