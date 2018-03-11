The Giants would free up $5.2 million in cap room while incurring a dead money charge of only $1 million if they were to release Marshall (ankle), ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

Signed to a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, Marshall caught 18 of 33 targets for 154 yards before suffering a season-ending injury Week 5. His rehab timeline suggests he should be healthy for offseason workouts, but there's little reason to think the Giants are interested in keeping him at his current salary. Marshall will turn 34 in late March, and the Giants have an impressive young group of pass-catchers in Odell Beckham (ankle), Sterling Shepard (neck) and TE Evan Engram (ribs). Marshall likely will be released if he doesn't accept a pay cut, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.