Giants' Brandon Marshall: May need to take pay cut
The Giants would free up $5.2 million in cap room while incurring a dead money charge of only $1 million if they were to release Marshall (ankle), ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.
Signed to a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, Marshall caught 18 of 33 targets for 154 yards before suffering a season-ending injury Week 5. His rehab timeline suggests he should be healthy for offseason workouts, but there's little reason to think the Giants are interested in keeping him at his current salary. Marshall will turn 34 in late March, and the Giants have an impressive young group of pass-catchers in Odell Beckham (ankle), Sterling Shepard (neck) and TE Evan Engram (ribs). Marshall likely will be released if he doesn't accept a pay cut, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Closing in on running full speed•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: No plans to retire•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Surgery set for Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Needs further tests on ankle•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.