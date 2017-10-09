Giants' Brandon Marshall: Needs further tests on ankle

Marshall, who sprained his left ankle in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, will undergo further testing Monday before a timetable for his return is established.

Marshall was one of four Giants wideouts who departed Sunday's game early with an injury, and his status appears to be the murkiest of the lot. The team announced that top wideout Odell Beckham (ankle) and slot man/kick returner Dwayne Harris (foot) will both require surgery that could end their seasons, while Sterling Shepard (ankle) was labeled day-to-day. The Giants are hopeful to have a better idea about the extent of Marshall's injury after the tests are conducted, leaving his status for the Week 6 matchup with the Broncos in limbo. If Marshall's ankle issue proves to be more of a short-term concern, he could see his role in the Giants' offense increase in subsequent weeks, as Beckham's expected absence would leave a lot of volume up for grabs in the team's passing attack. Beckham had been targeted on 36 of quarterback Eli Manning's 132 passes (27.2 percent) the last three games.