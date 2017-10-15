Giants' Brandon Marshall: No plans to retire
Marshall said Saturday that he has no intention of retiring after the Giants placed him on injured reserve Tuesday after he required season-ending surgery to stabilize his left ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "I'm a competitor, and I don't want to go out like that," Marshall said. "I'm definitely not going out like that."
Though he'll turn 34 years old in March and faces a lengthy rehab from the surgery, Marshall's comments suggest he's already preparing for a 13th NFL season. He'll enter the final year of his contract with the Giants in 2018 and may need to prove he's healthy in training camp in order to avoid being cut by the team leading up to the season.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Surgery set for Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Needs further tests on ankle•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Sprains ankle Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...