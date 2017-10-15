Giants' Brandon Marshall: No plans to retire

Marshall said Saturday that he has no intention of retiring after the Giants placed him on injured reserve Tuesday after he required season-ending surgery to stabilize his left ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "I'm a competitor, and I don't want to go out like that," Marshall said. "I'm definitely not going out like that."

Though he'll turn 34 years old in March and faces a lengthy rehab from the surgery, Marshall's comments suggest he's already preparing for a 13th NFL season. He'll enter the final year of his contract with the Giants in 2018 and may need to prove he's healthy in training camp in order to avoid being cut by the team leading up to the season.