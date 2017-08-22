Giants' Brandon Marshall: Nursing sore shoulder
Marshall required X-rays after leaving Monday's preseason game against the Browns with a sore shoulder, posted a positive message regarding his health on his personal Twitter account after the contest.
Marshall's flexed muscle emoji is hardly a substitute for medical diagnosis, but it's at least a sign that he's not seriously hurt. Should Marshall's injury turn out to be something more significant, Sterling Shepard would see an uptick in targets as the No. 2 target behind Odell Beckham, who also exited Monday's game early with an ankle issue.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Avoids serious injury•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Under evaluation for shoulder injury•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Studying new offense•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Wants to play more two seasons•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Signs with Giants•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Released by Jets•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...