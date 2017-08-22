Marshall required X-rays after leaving Monday's preseason game against the Browns with a sore shoulder, posted a positive message regarding his health on his personal Twitter account after the contest.

Marshall's flexed muscle emoji is hardly a substitute for medical diagnosis, but it's at least a sign that he's not seriously hurt. Should Marshall's injury turn out to be something more significant, Sterling Shepard would see an uptick in targets as the No. 2 target behind Odell Beckham, who also exited Monday's game early with an ankle issue.