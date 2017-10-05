Giants' Brandon Marshall: Practices in full Thursday
Marshall (toe) practiced fully Thursday.
Despite being listed as limited at Wednesday's session, Marshall didn't appear to justify such a designation, per Tom Rock of Newsday. One day later, Marshall did just that, making it clear he's ready for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers.
