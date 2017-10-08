Giants' Brandon Marshall: Questionable to return
Marshall is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Chargers due to a left ankle injury, Bob Glauber of Newsday reports.
After jamming his foot at the end of an incomplete pass from Eli Manning, Marshall couldn't put much, if any, pressure on the region and required a cart to go to the locker room. Just a few plays before, Sterling Shepard also left the contest due to a left ankle concern, leaving the Giants with Odell Beckham, Roger Lewis and Dwayne Harris at wideout for the time being.
