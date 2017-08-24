Giants' Brandon Marshall: Remains sidelined Thursday
Marshall didn't take part in Thursday's practice, NFL.com reports. According to head coach Ben McAdoo, Marshall continues to get treatment on his injured shoulder.
Marshall was believed to have avoided any serious injury stemming from the hard hit to his left shoulder during Monday's preseason game in Cleveland. However, he's now missed back-to-back practices to focus on rehab, which seemingly places a cloud over his availability for Saturday's preseason game against his old squad, the Jets.
