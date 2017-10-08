Giants' Brandon Marshall: Ruled out Sunday
Marshall (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Chargers.
In the span of a few plays, the Giants lost Marshall and Sterling Shepard to left ankle injuries in the second quarter. Because Marshall was carted to the locker room, he seems to be in line for an absence of some type. However, examinations in the coming days will determine if he requires a respite next Sunday in Denver and beyond.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Questionable to return•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Injures lower left leg•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Tending to toe injury•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Dealing with toe issue•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Tallies six receptions Sunday•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week