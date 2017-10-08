Play

Giants' Brandon Marshall: Ruled out Sunday

Marshall (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Chargers.

In the span of a few plays, the Giants lost Marshall and Sterling Shepard to left ankle injuries in the second quarter. Because Marshall was carted to the locker room, he seems to be in line for an absence of some type. However, examinations in the coming days will determine if he requires a respite next Sunday in Denver and beyond.

