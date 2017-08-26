Giants' Brandon Marshall: Sitting out Saturday
Marshall (shoulder) isn't playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
The Giants won't be taking any chances with Marshall's injured shoulder. Since Odell Beckham (ankle) is also out Saturday, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis will operate as the starting wideouts.
