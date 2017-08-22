Play

Marshall who left Monday's game with a sore shoulder required X-rays, but tweeted out an apparently positive message afterwards.

Marshall's flexed muscle emoji is hardly a substitute for medical diagnosis, but it's at least a sign that he's not seriously hurt. Should Marshall's injury turn out to be something more significant, Sterling Shepard would see an uptick in targets.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories