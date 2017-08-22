Giants' Brandon Marshall: Sore shoulder
Marshall who left Monday's game with a sore shoulder required X-rays, but tweeted out an apparently positive message afterwards.
Marshall's flexed muscle emoji is hardly a substitute for medical diagnosis, but it's at least a sign that he's not seriously hurt. Should Marshall's injury turn out to be something more significant, Sterling Shepard would see an uptick in targets.
