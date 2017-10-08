Giants' Brandon Marshall: Sprains ankle Sunday
Marshall suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday's 27-22 defeat to the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Marshall was the first Giant wideout to leave the contest, but Sterling Shepard (ankle), Dwayne Harris (broken foot) and Odell Beckham followed him to the locker room as the minutes wound on. Among the group, Beckham appears to be in store for the longest absence, as he's already been recommended for surgery on a left leg injury. No matter the diagnoses of each in the coming days, the Giants appear to be in the market for help at the position in the short and long term.
