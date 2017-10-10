Giants' Brandon Marshall: Surgery set for Tuesday
The Giants confirmed that Marshall would undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to stabilize his left ankle, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The team had previously announced Monday that Marshall would require further testing on the left ankle injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but the veteran wideout relayed later that day via his personal Instagram account that he would need surgery that would spell an end to his first campaign with the Giants. The Giants, who moved Odell Beckham (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) to injured reserve Monday with both requiring surgeries of their own, are expected to do the same with Marshall later this week to create more roster flexibility. The team has already signed Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph to bolster their dwindling depth at receiver, and King in particular could play a prominent role for the Giants in their Week 6 matchup with the Broncos. Along with Sterling Shepard (ankle), who looks questionable for Sunday's game, and Roger Lewis, King is listed as a starter on the Giants' unofficial Week 6 depth chart, according to Stapleton.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Needs further tests on ankle•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Sprains ankle Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Questionable to return•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Injures lower left leg•
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...