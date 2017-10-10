Giants' Brandon Marshall: Surgery set for Tuesday

The Giants confirmed that Marshall would undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to stabilize his left ankle, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The team had previously announced Monday that Marshall would require further testing on the left ankle injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but the veteran wideout relayed later that day via his personal Instagram account that he would need surgery that would spell an end to his first campaign with the Giants. The Giants, who moved Odell Beckham (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) to injured reserve Monday with both requiring surgeries of their own, are expected to do the same with Marshall later this week to create more roster flexibility. The team has already signed Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph to bolster their dwindling depth at receiver, and King in particular could play a prominent role for the Giants in their Week 6 matchup with the Broncos. Along with Sterling Shepard (ankle), who looks questionable for Sunday's game, and Roger Lewis, King is listed as a starter on the Giants' unofficial Week 6 depth chart, according to Stapleton.