Giants' Brandon Marshall: Tallies six receptions Sunday

Marshall brought in six of 10 targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

The veteran possession receiver put together his second consecutive productive effort after a slow start to his Giants tenure. Marshall has posted 14 receptions on 24 targets over the last two weeks, although he's managed single-digit YPC figures in both contests. While he hasn't been able to parlay his trademark red-zone prowess into any touchdowns to date, his significantly improved rapport with QB Eli Manning hints at an eventual ascension to the mean in that category. Marshall will look to break the ice in a Week 5 tilt versus the Chargers.