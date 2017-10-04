Giants' Brandon Marshall: Tending to toe injury
Marshall (toe) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The designation belies Marshall's apparent participation in the part of practice open to the media, as he didn't seem to be limited, according to Tom Rock of Newsday. While Marshall will likely be good to go Week 5, expect his availability to receive some clarity by the release of Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Dealing with toe issue•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Tallies six receptions Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches eight balls•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches one of five targets•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Catches one pass•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Not on injury report•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.