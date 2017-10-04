Play

Giants' Brandon Marshall: Tending to toe injury

Marshall (toe) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

The designation belies Marshall's apparent participation in the part of practice open to the media, as he didn't seem to be limited, according to Tom Rock of Newsday. While Marshall will likely be good to go Week 5, expect his availability to receive some clarity by the release of Friday's injury report.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories