Giants' Brandon Marshall: Under evaluation for shoulder injury
Marshall is under evaluation for a shoulder injury, Tom Rock of Newsday Sports reports.
The Giants' receiving corps is seemingly under a state of emergency after both Marshall and Odell Beckham (ankle) left Monday's exhibition against with injuries. However, there's no reason to panic yet since there's nothing to suggest either one is dealing with any sort of long-term issue. Look for both players' statuses to be updated as the week unfolds.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Studying new offense•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Wants to play more two seasons•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Signs with Giants•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Released by Jets•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Regresses in second season with Jets•
-
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Inactive Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...