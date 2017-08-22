Play

Marshall is under evaluation for a shoulder injury, Tom Rock of Newsday Sports reports.

The Giants' receiving corps is seemingly under a state of emergency after both Marshall and Odell Beckham (ankle) left Monday's exhibition against with injuries. However, there's no reason to panic yet since there's nothing to suggest either one is dealing with any sort of long-term issue. Look for both players' statuses to be updated as the week unfolds.

