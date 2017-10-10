Giants' Brandon Marshall: Will undergo season-ending surgery
Marshall announced via his personal Instagram account Monday that he'll require season-ending surgery on his left ankle.
Marshall's announcement ends a nightmare weekend for the Giants that saw them lose three receivers for the remainder of the season. His first season with the Giants was underwhelming to say the least, as the veteran pass catcher recorded just 18 receptions for 154 yards and no touchdowns through five games. Sterling Shepard (ankle) will presumably act as the team's top wideout by default going forward, while Roger Lewis and newly signed Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph should all see increased roles as well.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Needs further tests on ankle•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Sprains ankle Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Questionable to return•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Injures lower left leg•
-
Giants' Brandon Marshall: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...