Giants' Brandon Marshall: Will undergo season-ending surgery

Marshall announced via his personal Instagram account Monday that he'll require season-ending surgery on his left ankle.

Marshall's announcement ends a nightmare weekend for the Giants that saw them lose three receivers for the remainder of the season. His first season with the Giants was underwhelming to say the least, as the veteran pass catcher recorded just 18 receptions for 154 yards and no touchdowns through five games. Sterling Shepard (ankle) will presumably act as the team's top wideout by default going forward, while Roger Lewis and newly signed Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph should all see increased roles as well.