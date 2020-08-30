site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-brandon-williams-officially-signs-with-giants | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Brandon Williams: Officially signs with Giants
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2020
at
12:00 pm ET 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday.
With Darnay Holmes (lower body) tending to an injury, the Giants brought in Williams and KeiVarae Russell as added depth. Williams could make the 53-man roster with a strong ending to training camp, but he'll likely need to contribute on special teams, too.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/03/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/27/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read