The Giants placed Williams (groin) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Williams missed Week 3 due to a groin injury, and he'll now need to spend at least the next three weeks on IR. He played purely on special teams during the first two games of the season.
