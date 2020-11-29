Williams (ankle) is active Week 12 against the Bengals, Dan Sakomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams will be active despite popping up on Friday's injury report, but his role this season -- both before and after his IR stint -- has been exclusively on special teams.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Activated from IR•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Preparing to return from IR•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Shifts to IR•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Unavailable versus 49ers•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Back on active roster•
-
Giants' Brandon Williams: Officially signs with Giants•