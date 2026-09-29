The Giants signed Berrios off their practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After failing to win a spot on the Giants' roster coming out of preseason, Berrios re-signed with the organization as a member of the practice squad. The Giants elevated him from the practice squad ahead of each of their first three games, with Berrios going without a target over 22 snaps on offense but holding a critical role on special teams as the team's kickoff and punt returner. With the Giants releasing Odell Beckham on Tuesday, Berrios will now be awarded a permanent spot on the 53-man roster.