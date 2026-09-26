The Giants elevated Berrios from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants have elected to expend Berrios' last practice squad elevation after calling upon the wide receiver for three consecutive weeks. The 30-year-old remains the team's primary kick and punt returner, receiving no targets but recording 81 kick-return yards over the past two games. Berrios will need to be signed to the active roster to participate in any more regular-season games for the Giants after Week 3.