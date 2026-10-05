Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Berrios is dealing with a foot/ankle injury, but a decision has yet to be made regarding whether the wideout will be placed on injured reserve, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Though Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Monday that Berrios was ticketed for IR, the Giants apparently plan to evaluate the 30-year-old over the next few days before deciding whether or not to deactivate him. Regardless, Berrios appears poised to miss time, which would pave the way for Charlie Jones to replace him as the Giants' primary return man beginning with Sunday's game against the Commanders. Berrios has suited up for each of the Giants' first four games, drawing just one target while seeing the majority of his playing time on special teams.